Memorial services for Maggie Ervin will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Community Mortuary.
She is survived by two sons, Nicholas Ervin and Travis Ervin; three daughters, Stephanie (Leonard) Brown, Kimberly Brown, and Stacey Stroble (Ben) Fernandez; five granddaughters; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Byrd and Ollie Ruth Smith.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Brandy Brannon, 2111 Canaan Pointe Drive, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.