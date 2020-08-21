1/1
Mahala Lambert
1950 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Wanda "Mahala" Johnson Lambert, 70, of Boiling Springs, SC, departed this world on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 9, 1950, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Virgil Johnson and Mary Ruth Smith Johnson. She was survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronnie S. Lambert, who passed away three days later, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Mrs. Lambert was a member of Whitney Baptist Church and an active member of The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200. She was a caregiver to many happy children and left her mark on them and this world. A compassionate and caring woman loved by all that knew her, she was Peter Pan in a world of Scrooges. She was also a fan of Citadel football and a supporter of anything her grandkids did.
Survivors include her daughter, Missi Billings (Mike) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandsons, Lucas Johnson (Jessica) of Greer, SC and Logan Billings of Boiling Springs, SC; sisters, Joanne Kirby and Nancy Wilbanks, both of Boiling Springs, SC; and her four fur babies. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Jimmy Johnson; and her sister, Norma Miller.
Services for Mr. & Mrs. Lambert: Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Grayson Galloway. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Missi Billings.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
