Mahogany Yvonne Moss, 37, entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2020, at her home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Mrs. Rachel Moss and the late Jimmy Moss-Michael Lipscomb and the late Lynn Lipscomb. Ms. Mahogany Moss attended Spartan High School.
She is survived by: her two children, Ariyanna and Kyimaron Evins of Spartanburg, and the children's father Shannon Evins, also of Spartanburg; a paternal grandfather, Buster Lipscomb, of Spartanburg and a maternal grandfather, George Jones, of Spartanburg; two brothers, Todd Moss and Jimmy Lee Fuller of Spartanburg; one sister, Raesheeta Fuller of Spartanburg; and, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ms. Moss was preceded in death by two brothers: Michael and Maricus Lipscomb; and her grandmother, Estella Lipscomb.
Viewing for Ms. Moss will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Callaham – Hicks Funeral Chapel.
Memorial Services for Ms. Moss will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bountiful Blessings Church, Roebuck, SC .
The Family is at the home of Mrs. Rachel Moss, 727 Farley Ave, Spartanburg, SC.
CALLAHAM – HICKS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020