CROSS HILL, SC- Malcolm Neal Roberson, 73, husband of Betty "Linda" Fletcher Roberson, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Born October 11, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC, Neal was the son of the late John and Jeanette Henderson Roberson.
In addition to his wife, Neal is survived by his son, Michael Neal Roberson of Boiling Springs, SC; his daughter, Lisa Roberson Laughter of Inman, SC; stepsons, Gary Robbins of Greenville, SC and Mack Robbins and his wife, Lisa, of Easley, SC; granddaughter, Savanna Elizabeth Laughter; and a step granddaughter, Lindsey Robbins.
Neal was predeceased by his former wife, Linda Elizabeth Wingo Roberson.
The family will receive friends today, Thursday, May 9th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 10th, 11:00AM in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Howard Suttles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Hospice of Laurens County, P O Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
