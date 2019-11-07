|
|
Mamie Elizabeth Hopkins Edwards, 97, of Hickory, NC, formerly of Lyman, SC peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Carolina Caring.
Born April 10, 1922 in Oconee County, SC to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Snead Edwards, Sr; daughter and loving caregiver, Susan E. Stimson; brothers, Doc, Sloan, Howard, and Ed Hopkins; and sisters, Lillian Alexander, Ella Mae Holland, and Betty Alexander.
Mamie was a very active member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years where she was involved with the Meals on Wheels and English as a Second Language organizations. She was a Title Clerk for various car dealerships in the Greer, SC and Hickory, NC area. Mamie also loved her canasta club, working with the Hildebran Lions Club, and enjoyed walking with friends at Penelope Baptist Church. More than anything she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Marvin Snead "Eddie" Edwards, Jr and wife Sandra of Hickory, NC; son-in-law, Todd F. Stimson of Arlington, TX; son, James C. Edwards and wife Teresa of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Matthew D. Edwards and wife Inna, Jonathan D. Edwards and wife Luli, Kristin S. Ziglar and husband Marty, Steward E. Stimson and spouse Yunior, Melissa E. Boone and husband Adam, and Emily E. Green and husband Brett; great grandchildren, Sydney Z. League and husband Dan, Lincoln J. Boone, Scarlett V. Green, and Llewyn T. Edwards (on the way); sisters, Myra Stroud, Ruth Morris, and Geraldine Hughes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jan Lovelace officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to services from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Edwards, Marty Ziglar, Stewart Stimson, Yunior Caballero, Adam Boone, and Brett Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 80 28th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019