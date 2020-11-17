Mamie K. Pilgrim, 81, of 140 Clarence Circle, Moore, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Union County, S.C., Mrs. Pilgrim was the widow of Ralph Lee Pilgrim, Sr. and daughter of the late John and Clara Thomas. She was a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church and the Wofford Chapel Society.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: four daughters, Linda Smith and Dorothy Pilgrim of Moore, S.C, Nancy (Oscar) Meadows of Spartanburg S.C. and Mary Pilgrim Watts of Roebuck, S.C.; one son, Ralph Pilgrim, Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Rev. Dorothy (Kennedy) Garrett of Pacolet S.C.; one brother, Rev. John Henry Thomas Jr. of Union, S.C.; ten grandchildren, twelve Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
The Family is at the home.
