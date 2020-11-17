Mamie K. Pilgrim, 81, of 140 Clarence Circle, Moore, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Union County, S.C., Mrs. Pilgrim was the widow of Ralph Lee Pilgrim, Sr. and daughter of the late John and Clara Thomas. She was a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church and the Wofford Chapel Society.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: four daughters, Linda Smith and Dorothy Pilgrim of Moore, S.C, Nancy (Oscar) Meadows of Spartanburg S.C. and Mary Pilgrim Watts of Roebuck, S.C.; one son, Ralph Pilgrim, Jr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Rev. Dorothy (Kennedy) Garrett of Pacolet S.C.; one brother, Rev. John Henry Thomas Jr. of Union, S.C.; ten grandchildren, twelve Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.The Family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME