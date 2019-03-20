Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Sue Pitts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mamie Sue Pitts Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC -Mamie Sue Pitts, 91 of 1114 East Georgia Road, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late Peter and Mary Young Pitts.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel Woodruff, SC, with burial in the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
The family is at the home of the niece, Mary Ann Faulk, 128 Williams Street, Woodruff, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now