WOODRUFF, SC -Mamie Sue Pitts, 91 of 1114 East Georgia Road, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late Peter and Mary Young Pitts.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel Woodruff, SC, with burial in the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
The family is at the home of the niece, Mary Ann Faulk, 128 Williams Street, Woodruff, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019