1/1
Man Hon Chan
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Man Hon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG– Man Hon Chan, 65, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 12, 1955 in Canton, China. Mr. Chan was the owner and Chef of Hong Kong Express in Spartanburg for many years. He was predeceased by his first wife Li Shu Liu Chan in 1995. Mr. Chan is survived by his wife, Ping Wong Chan, his son, Tim Wong Chan of Spartanburg, his two daughters from his first marriage, Rosa Jen Chan of Simpsonville and Sandy Liu Chan of New York, New York. His mother, Rong Jin Huo, five brothers and two sisters also survive him. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved