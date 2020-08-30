SPARTANBURG– Man Hon Chan, 65, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 12, 1955 in Canton, China. Mr. Chan was the owner and Chef of Hong Kong Express in Spartanburg for many years. He was predeceased by his first wife Li Shu Liu Chan in 1995. Mr. Chan is survived by his wife, Ping Wong Chan, his son, Tim Wong Chan of Spartanburg, his two daughters from his first marriage, Rosa Jen Chan of Simpsonville and Sandy Liu Chan of New York, New York. His mother, Rong Jin Huo, five brothers and two sisters also survive him. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store