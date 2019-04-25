|
Manford Ray Haxton died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC following a brief illness. He was born March 9, 1928 in Alamosa, Colorado, to Alice and Milan Haxton. He grew up outside Gotebo, Oklahoma, where he worked with his family on a farm/ranch. After graduating as valedictorian from Gotebo High School in 1946, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma.
Mr. Haxton worked as a chemical engineer for American Oil Company for several years before receiving a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston, Texas, and becoming a member of the Patent Bar. He subsequently developed the patent department for R. J. Reynolds Industries and worked for the company for 22 years. For 15 years he and his first wife, Ellen, owned and operated the Pine Ridge Inn, a bed and breakfast in Mt. Airy.
A member of Home Moravian Church at the time of his death, and a former long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Mr. Haxton was an active and contributing member of his community. He was a former president and member of Sertoma for 45 years. He had also been active in Boy Scouts, serving as Scoutmaster when the family lived in Chicago. Mr. Haxton also served on the Forsyth County Board of Social Welfare and on the Forsyth County Board of Elections. Among his varied interests he enjoyed flying private planes, volunteering for political campaigns, and traveling both near and far. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Enjoyed for his dry sense of humor and uplifting spirit, he made cherished friends wherever life took him.
Mr. Haxton was preceded in death by a son, John, and his first wife, Ellen. After Ellen's death in 2001, he married Anne Elmore Booker. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his brother, Harold of Muskogee, OK; three sons, Charles Haxton and his wife Cheryl of St. Louis, MO, Dr. William Haxton and his wife Dr. Beth Nowell-Haxton of Columbia, SC, and James J. Booker Jr. and his wife Erien of Charlotte; two daughters, Mary Haxton Kinard and her husband, Dr. Harry Kinard of Spartanburg, SC, and Dottie Booker Moore and her husband Mark of Gastonia; and 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Asbury Place in Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community in Winston-Salem at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2 with reception following. Memorials may be made to The Book of Remembrance of Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019