Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Willard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Elaine Willard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcia Elaine Willard Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Marcia Elaine Willard, 75, of Chesnee, SC, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now