|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Marcia Elaine Willard, 75, of Chesnee, SC, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019