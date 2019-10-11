|
|
Roebuck- Mrs. Margaret Adkins Epley, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 08, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg on July 04, 1941 to the parents of Dewey F. and Mabel Hunsucker Adkins and she was the widow of Clarence O. Epley.
Mrs. Epley is survived by a daughter, Mandy Walker and husband David of Newark, NY; two grandchildren, Michael (Carah) Everts and Karri (Jason) Green and five great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jack Adkins of Moonville and Robert Adkins of Boiling Springs.
She is also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM prior to the Graveside Service at Heritage Memorial Gardens at 1:00 O'clock officiated by Rev. Gary Adkins.
