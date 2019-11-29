|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Margaret Ann E. Wilkins, daughter of the late Crusoe and Rosaly Edwards passed November 21 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Member of Smith Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving: Son Wallace D. (Louise) Wilkins Jr., Wellford, SC; Tamaila (Louis) Shell-Jeter, Boiling Springs, SC; Sisters, Corine Maybry, Marie (Leroy) Jenkins, Porsche Johnson, Spartanburg, SC; 7 Grandchildren;
14 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:00 PM Smith Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
The Wilkins family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc., www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2019