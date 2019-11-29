Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (Edwards) Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann (Edwards) Wilkins Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Margaret Ann E. Wilkins, daughter of the late Crusoe and Rosaly Edwards passed November 21 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Smith Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving her is a son, Wallace D. (Louise) Wilkins, Jr. of Wellford, SC; Tamaila (Louis) Shell-Jeter, Boiling Springs, SC; sisters, Corine Maybry, Marie (Leroy) Jenkins, Porsche Johnson, Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:00 PM Smith Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
The Wilkins family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc., www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -