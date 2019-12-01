|
DUNCAN- Margaret Brown Weeks, 78, widow of Hugh Edward Weeks, passed away November 28, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Jason Leon Brown and Mary Lauren's DeVore a retired employee of the City of Spartanburg and member of Northgate Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Joe Arnold Collins (Pamela) of Boiling Springs and Eddie Weeks (Missy) of Inman; one brother, Jason DeVore Brown; two sisters, Mary ""Tudy"" Brown Clark of Elgin and Claudia Malinda Hood of Inman; five grandchildren, Erika Collins, Hannah Weick, Heath Weeks, Hope Weeks and Maisley Weeks; three great-grandchildren, Casen Weick, Carter Weick and Hadleigh Weeks and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Brian McCall. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Northgate Freewill Baptist Church – General Fund, 620 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
The sons are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019