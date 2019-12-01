Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret B. Weeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret B. Weeks Obituary
DUNCAN- Margaret Brown Weeks, 78, widow of Hugh Edward Weeks, passed away November 28, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Jason Leon Brown and Mary Lauren's DeVore a retired employee of the City of Spartanburg and member of Northgate Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Joe Arnold Collins (Pamela) of Boiling Springs and Eddie Weeks (Missy) of Inman; one brother, Jason DeVore Brown; two sisters, Mary ""Tudy"" Brown Clark of Elgin and Claudia Malinda Hood of Inman; five grandchildren, Erika Collins, Hannah Weick, Heath Weeks, Hope Weeks and Maisley Weeks; three great-grandchildren, Casen Weick, Carter Weick and Hadleigh Weeks and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Brian McCall. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Northgate Freewill Baptist Church – General Fund, 620 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
The sons are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -