INMAN, SC- Margaret Bell Ballenger, 84, of Inman passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Margaret was born in Summerville, South Carolina, on August 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Richard Bell and Della Scott Bell. She was the wife of Joe William Ballenger, Jr. for 65 years. Margaret was a member of Inman First Baptist Church, retired from Springs Industries and previously worked with Hersey Products and S&S Manufacturing.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Patricia Horne (Keith), Barbara Brady (Phil), and Linda Reneau all of Inman; granddaughters, Kelli Horne Wilson (Brandon) of Boone, NC and Brooke Reneau Davis (Scott) of Landrum; great-granddaughter, Sienna-Rose Wilson; step-great-grandchildren, Madison Wilson, Reece Davis, and Garrett Davis; and a nephew who was like a son, Richard Bell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a precious granddaughter, Brandy Leigh Barnette; a sister, Bertie Lee Lemacks; and brothers, Richard Bell and Ott Bell.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, Inman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Paul Moore officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brandy Leigh Barnette Memorial Scholarship, Spartanburg County School District One, P. O. Box 218, Campobello, SC 29322.
The family is at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019