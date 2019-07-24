Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church Historic Chapel
161 North Dean Street
Spartanburg, SC
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church Historic Chapel
161 North Dean Street
Spartanburg, SC
Margaret Boyes (Coulter) Ferrell


1934 - 2019
Margaret Boyes (Coulter) Ferrell Obituary
Mrs. Margaret Boyes Coulter Ferrell, age 85, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Dothan, Alabama.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father David Whitman, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am, in the St. Paul Catholic Church Historic Chapel, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 am, before the Mass. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Peggy, as she was known to her friends, was born to Alexander and Mary Lucille Coulter, on February 17, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland. She received her nursing degree from the University of Maryland and her BSN from The College of Maine. She worked as a registered nurse for many years with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bruce Donald Ferrell, daughter, Julia Elizabeth Ferrell Johnson, brothers, James Barry Coulter and Alexander Michael Coulter.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Mike) Thomas of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Nancy (Ken) Mitta, of Dothan, Alabama; ten grandchildren, Kelley (Paco) Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Kevin (Isabelle) Johnson, Alec (Marly) Thomas, Sarah Thomas, Audrey Thomas, Jack Thomas, Amelia Mitta, Julia Mitta and Coulter Mitta, and one great-granddaughter, Hali Marie Thomas.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019
