|
|
SPARTANBURG - Margaret Jane Varner Bradley passed away Sunday May 24, 2020 in Spartanburg, SC.
She was born March 28, 1940 in Coffeeville, MS to the late Rufus L. and Margaret S. Carver Varner of Memphis, TN.
Margaret owned a tax service for years. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Robert M. Varner and her son, Randy J. Calvert. She is survived by her daughter, M. Denise Stone (Danny) of FL; son, Richard Mark Lipford (Susan) of NC; sister, V. Claire Turner (Bob) of TN; 9 Grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church; PO Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2020