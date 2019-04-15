|
|
Inman: Margaret "Peggy" Rhyne Cornwell, 80, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Cornwell was the daughter of the late Parker Lee and Elaine (Thomas) Gulledge. Mrs. Cornwell was the wife of Aaron William Cornwell.
Mrs. Cornwell worked 18 years as Manager of Home Decor at Lowes in Spartanburg. A member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer, she enjoyed her family and reading.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cornwell is survived by: six children, Bruce Rhyne, Paul Rhyne, Jody Rhyne (Jeanie), Bonnie Fulton, Tim Rhyne (Naoma) and Bill Rhyne (Melanie); twenty-two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cornwell was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Bill Rhyne and a brother, Lee Gulledge.
A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church (300 O'Neil Rd., Greer, SC 29651) beginning at 1:00pm conducted by Rev. Elise T. Stringer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019