Margaret Ledbetter Cothran, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Reverend Samuel Eugene and Lula Johnson Ledbetter. She was the widow of John Thomas (J.T.) Cothran.
Margaret graduated from Marion High School and attended Winthrop College. She worked for the Department of the Navy and retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company.
Margaret never met a stranger. Her love for flowers, good food, Lillie and her quick wit made her the life of every party. She showed us all that great and wonderful things come in small packages. Her welcoming personality and low country dialect will be sorely missed.
Surviving is a sister, Jean Ledbetter Redding (Tom) of Charleston. She was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. In addition to her sister, she is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and four godchildren, Kem Tezza Hunt (Taft), Dana Tezza Halliday (Stan), Margo Tezza Orlandini (Mark) and John Marc Tezza (Cindi).
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 13 at Dunbar Funeral Home, conducted by Rector Ned Morris. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Her body (as was her husbands) has been donated to the Medical University of South Carolinas Department of Regenerative Medicine and Cell Biology, Charleston, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC
