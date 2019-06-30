|
DUNCAN- Margaret Snow DeYoung, 90, of 1603 Victor Hill Rd, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Walter E and Cora H Snow, she was a graduate of Reidville High School and Cecil's Business College and retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. Mrs. DeYoung was a devoted member of Sharon United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Bennett-Brockman-Jackson Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, and choir. She was a devoted volunteer for Meals on Wheels, in Greer, for over 20 years.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Richard Belcher of Duncan and Amanda and Wesley Hicks of Holly Springs, NC; two granddaughters; four grandsons, Mackenzie and Ryan Oates, Megan and Eric Childress, Landon and Caden Hicks; four great-grandchildren, Angus and James Oates and Katie and Scottlynn Watts; and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy McHugh and her family. She was predeceased by her husband James Earl DeYoung; three sisters Rachel Burgess, Olivia Johnson, and Ruby Snow; and six brothers, Clinton, Horace, Murray, Collier, TB, and Rudolph Snow.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2 PM, conducted by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allan Fowler, Karl Fowler, Rodney Hicks, Larry Parham, Larry Snow, Murray Snow, Eddie Waldrep, and Dave Wilmer. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Bennett-Brockman-Jackson Sunday School Class, Steve Boatright, Christy Cox, Janet Lawson, Regency Hospice, and Beth Wilmer. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be made at striblingfuneralhome.net.
Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 418, Reidville, SC 29375 and Greer Community Ministries/Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1373 Greer, SC 29652. The family would like to thank Regency Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 30, 2019