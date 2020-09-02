SPARTANBURG, SC- Margaret "Marge" Fay, 93, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at a retirement home in Spartanburg, SC.
She was born in Alabama and was a professional solo vocalist and teacher before moving to Atlanta in 1951, where, she met and married Robert (Bob) Fay in 1953. For the next 10 years they moved several times for Bob's ALCO Locomotive job before settling in Spartanburg in 1963 when Bob joined Milliken Research Corporation. For 50 years they lived in Duncan Park, where they raised six children.
Marge was highly involved with the music program at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Spartanburg for a period of 42 years. She helped start a choir there and held many other positions such as organist and choir director. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists for 30 years, as well as a number of other music organizations. Marge was also the organ accompanist at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saxon Avenue for 12 years (starting in 2000). She volunteered to help with Job Corp and other charitable organizations.
Marge is survived by four sons, one daughter, and nine grandchildren: Robert (wife Joanne); Joseph, deceased; Patrick (wife Joyce), children Matthew, Jeffrey, and Brian; Michael (wife Wendy), children Holly, Nicole, and Max; Timothy (wife Thanh), daughter Molly; and Mary Stockham (husband Erik), children Robert and William.
In these times of coronavirus, a service is not planned. We hope to have a memorial service in the future. The J. F. Floyd Mortuary will be handling the arrangements. An online guest register is available at FloydMortuary.com
to leave the family a note.
Marge will be interred beside her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, and in line with our parents' long-standing charity work, may we suggest donations to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean Street, Spartanburg SC 29302 or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, SpartanburgSC 29304 or to a charity of one's choice
.
Marge always had an upbeat spirit and loved to joke. All her children will miss her, but we're glad she's with Dad now.
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary