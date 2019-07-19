Home

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
(803) 345-3500
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapin United Methodist Church
Margaret Fowler


1929 - 2019
Margaret Fowler Obituary
CHAPIN- Funeral services for Margaret Fowler, 89, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment.
Mrs. Fowler was born in 1929 in Spartanburg, SC and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Chapin, SC.
Margaret was a devoted Christian, loving wife, and caring mother. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John "Bill" Fowler: sisters, Francis Davis and Elizabeth Smith, and great-granddaughter, Hadley Kate Flournoy.
Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036.
To read the full obituary please visit www.caughmanchapin.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 19, 2019
