|
|
KING – Margaret McFarlane Greer, 87, of King, NC passed away Sunday, June 29, 2019 at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville.
Margaret was born July 26, 1931 in Port Glasgow Scotland, to the late Walter and Margaret Hyde McFarlane. She was a member of First Baptist Church of King where she served as a Choir member and played Handbells, she helped with Wednesday night meals and was active in the Young at Heart Ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E. Greer, Sr., and her brothers, Wallace, Walter and Gordon McFarlane.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Margaret Genell Schlotfeldt and husband Butch, and Sandra Colleen Petty, her sons, James Edward Greer, Jr, Ian Dale Greer, and Walter Alton Greer, her brother, John Hyde McFarlane (Sandy), 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 122 Kirby Rd. King, NC. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of King: P.O Box 481 King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margaret Greer. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 3, 2019