LANDRUM- Margaret Sherrill Howard of Campobello, SC entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 where she was reunited with her husband of 70 years Everett S. Howard who preceded her in death on February 12, 2019.
Margaret was born in Cornelius, NC on November 4, 1931. She wed Everett on July 3, 1948 and they raised four children: Shelia Howard Harrell (Joe) of Salisbury, NC, Everett S. Howard, Jr. "Butch" of Campobello, Shirley Melissa Howard (Deceased) and Cathy Howard Johnson of Campobello. She was Granny to 6 grandchildren, 1 deceased and 4 great grandchildren.
Margaret was the daughter of the late Mary Wilson Sherrill and Marshall Alvin Sherrill and the sister to four deceased brothers and sisters.
Most of Margaret's time was spent raising her children and grandchildren, loving her friends and baking. Her true joy in life was family gatherings filled with laughter, love and good food. She and Everett were members of Landrum Presbyterian Church.
Her final years were spent fighting cancer and taking care of her sweet Everett during his final years.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Joe Harrell. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice, 301 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28146.
