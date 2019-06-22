|
MAYO, SC- Margaret JoAnn Godfrey, 78, of Mayo went home to be with her Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Cowpens, SC, she was the widow of the late Cecil Godfrey and the daughter of the late Thad and Ethel Spencer Guest. She was a housewife and a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Steve (Sherry) Godfrey of Mayo; two daughters, Donna (Kyle) Revels of Chesnee and Deborah (Craig) Kelly of Spartanburg; one sister, Jean (Don) Arnold of Cowpens; one granddaughter, Ashley; and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Chesnee First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with Dr. Gary Grogan, the Rev. Allen Dean Blanton and Dr. Don Arnold officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Mattox, Randall Godfrey, Charles Godfrey, Chris Lowe, Darrell Henderson, Kenneth Bishop, Greg Bloss and Brantley Swofford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home.
