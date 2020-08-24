COWPENS, SC- Margaret L. Reynolds, 90, of Cowpens, SC died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 6, 1930 in Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Emily Teal Hames and raised by Albert and Sally McCraw.
Margaret was retired from Stouffers. She loved the Lord and was a member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and her dog, Chase. Her favorite pastime was fishing with her husband.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Reynolds; daughter, Terry Trantham (Jack) of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was also predeceased by a son, Jackie Teal, a daughter, Cheryl Baxter, and a brother, Leon Teal.
A funeral service will be 4:00 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Mike Wood and The Rev. David Watkins. A graveside service will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with visitation following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 935, Clemson, SC 29633.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
