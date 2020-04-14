|
|
GREEN CREEK, NC- Margaret Louise Collins Edwards, 89, of Green Creek passed away at her home April 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ulyess and Agatha Chitwood Collins and wife of Charles "Faye" Edwards.
She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist church, former Sunday School Teacher and a homemaker.
Surviving are six children and spouses, John and Diana E. Blanton of Green Creek, Margaret E. Clark of Green Creek, Laddy and Teresa Edwards of Sunny View, Danny and Dale Edwards, Donna E. Williamson, and Mickey and Terri Edwards all of Green Creek; a sister, Sadie Jackson of Taylors, SC; a brother, Gerald Collins of Valdez, NC. She was the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Edna Bruno and Evelyn Davis; three brothers, Clifford, Preston and Wallace Collins.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 368 Hickory Grove Church Rd., Columbus, NC 28722.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020