CAMPOBELLO, SC- Margaret Louise Brown Smith, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born on December 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Susie Davis Brown and the widow of Paul Green and Willie Smith. She was a loving mother and of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include four sons, Lester (Robin) Green, Jessie (Robin) Green, James (Kathy) Green and Ray (Sherry) Green all of Campobello; two daughters, Lillard (Allen) Bunch of Piedmont and Arnette (Eric) King of Greer; a brother, James (Marvitta) Brown; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Marie Cooper.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Big Level Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Turner and Rev. Tim Wofford. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Big Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.