Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Margaret (Roddy) McEntire Obituary
GREEN CREEK, NC- Margaret Ann Roddy McEntire, 85, of Green Creek, NC passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She is the daughter of the late Lynn Ashpy and Eva Mae McIntyre Roddy.
She has been a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren since 1952 and played the piano and organ for many years. She worked in production and retired from Arrow Automotive.
She is survived by a daughter, Eva Callahan; two grandchildren, Neysa Ward (Gary), Travis Callahan (Maritere); four great grandchildren, Savannah, McKenna, Anthony and Dallas.
She was predeceased by a brother, John Robert Roddy.
Graveside services will be held 1:00pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery conducted by Rev. Stephen Abe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mill Creek of the Brethren, 1401 Coxe Rd, Tryon, NC 28782.
The family is at the home of her daughter Eva Callahan.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
