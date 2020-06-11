SPARTANBURG- Mrs. Margaret Gray Nation, 93, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born November 23, 1926 in Concord, NC and was a daughter of the late Charles Gray and Ina Mae Teeter Gray Sears. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Pete Wylie Sunday School Class in Chester, SC.
Mrs. Nation is survived by one daughter, Ann N. Flynn of Spartanburg, SC; one son Michael L. Nation, (Pam) of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, Carmen R. Davis (Nick), Megan E. Flynn, Adam L. Nation, (Katie), and Benjamin L. Nation; four great-grandchildren, Ava Davis, Cruz Davis, Akira McNally, and Braxton Nation. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 sisters, Evelyn Wood, Frances Furr, Mildred Eudy ; and a brother Charles Jackson Gray.
The family would like to thank the staff at White Oak Estates for their outstanding love and care of our Mother over the last 3 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York St, Chester, SC 29706 in memory of Margaret Nation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.