Margaret (Gray) Nation
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG- Mrs. Margaret Gray Nation, 93, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born November 23, 1926 in Concord, NC and was a daughter of the late Charles Gray and Ina Mae Teeter Gray Sears. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Pete Wylie Sunday School Class in Chester, SC.
Mrs. Nation is survived by one daughter, Ann N. Flynn of Spartanburg, SC; one son Michael L. Nation, (Pam) of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, Carmen R. Davis (Nick), Megan E. Flynn, Adam L. Nation, (Katie), and Benjamin L. Nation; four great-grandchildren, Ava Davis, Cruz Davis, Akira McNally, and Braxton Nation. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 sisters, Evelyn Wood, Frances Furr, Mildred Eudy ; and a brother Charles Jackson Gray.
The family would like to thank the staff at White Oak Estates for their outstanding love and care of our Mother over the last 3 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York St, Chester, SC 29706 in memory of Margaret Nation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved