Margaret (Lyles) Rambish
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, SC- Margaret Lyles Rambish, 64, of Moore, SC, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 26, 1956, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Sarah Dorothy "Dot" Lucas Lyles of Spartanburg, SC and the late Dr. Clarence Cross Lyles.
Margaret was a member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at Carolina Pregnancy Center and worked as a secretary at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church before retiring.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 33 years, M. L. "Butch" Rambish; son, Matthew C. Rambish (Angela) of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Lynn Lucas Lyles of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Richard M. Thomas and The Rev. Dr. David Silvernail Jr.
Private interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376; or Carolina Pregnancy Center, PO Box 5364, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved