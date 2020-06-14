MOORE, SC- Margaret Lyles Rambish, 64, of Moore, SC, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 26, 1956, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Sarah Dorothy "Dot" Lucas Lyles of Spartanburg, SC and the late Dr. Clarence Cross Lyles.
Margaret was a member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at Carolina Pregnancy Center and worked as a secretary at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church before retiring.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 33 years, M. L. "Butch" Rambish; son, Matthew C. Rambish (Angela) of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Lynn Lucas Lyles of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Richard M. Thomas and The Rev. Dr. David Silvernail Jr.
Private interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376; or Carolina Pregnancy Center, PO Box 5364, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Margaret was a member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. She volunteered at Carolina Pregnancy Center and worked as a secretary at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church before retiring.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband of 33 years, M. L. "Butch" Rambish; son, Matthew C. Rambish (Angela) of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Lynn Lucas Lyles of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Richard M. Thomas and The Rev. Dr. David Silvernail Jr.
Private interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376; or Carolina Pregnancy Center, PO Box 5364, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.