BOILING SPRINGS- Margaret Rebecca Brace age 85 of 288 Double Bridge Rd Boiling Springs, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Carl Clinton Ledford Sr. and Ezzie Mae Ledford Lawson. She was preceded in death by three brothers Carl Ledford, Bob Ledford and Doug Ledford. She is survived by three children, Vicki Wolfersteig, Kenneth Taylor and Charles T. Ellis Jr. (Alice); one sister, Regina Smith; six grandchildren, Ian Wolfersteig, Megan Wolfersteig, Andrew Ellis, Ann Dile, Arika Dile and Kayla Taylor; three great-grands, Tucker Wolfersteig, Ava Dile and Averie Dile.
A memorial service celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020 from 4 – 6 at the residence. The family is at the home of Charles Ellis Jr. 288 Double Bridge Rd, Boiling Springs SC 29316.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
at the residence
