SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Margaret Spake, age 91 of Spartanburg, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Woodland Place of Spartanburg.
Mrs. Spake was born on May 14, 1928 in Polk County, NC to the late Paul E. and Illa Giles Wall. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Spake; and her brother, Jerry Lee Wall.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Kevin Spake; three daughters, Bonita Rogers (Jerry), Darlene Spake, and Marilyn Birch (Jerry); one sister, Janice Kuykendall; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Sal Barone to officiate. Pallbearers will be: C.J. Birch, Carey Birch, Noah Queen, Austin Spake, Brandon Spake, and Derrick Gossett.
Memorials may be made to a .
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Spake family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 24, 2019