Margaret Sue Morris Rawls, 95, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Our dear step-mother is now dancing with her man in Heaven.

Margaret (Peggy) was born to Floyd Morris and Georgia Flack Morris on September 2, 1924 in Spartanburg, S.C. In her early days she worked in The Pentagon where she met the love of her life. As the wife of a U.S. Navy captain, she enjoyed their tours in Puerto Rico, Meridian, Mississippi and Japan. They retired to Crystal River, Florida where Peggy and Will entertained their many dear friends and family for more than 40 years. Delicious southern cooking was always on the menu. Everyone who knew her loved her vivacious laugh and her amazing gift for storytelling.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Capt. William A. Rawls, and her sisters, Billie Morris and Nel Morris Champion. She is survived by her step-children, Sydney Rawls Birr (Stephen) Eustis, Fl., William H. Rawls in Australia, Rodger C. Rawls (Tracy) Rockville, Md. and Cameron Rawls Revell of Mount Dora, Fl.; her nieces, Renee Champion Snipes and Lynn Champion Raum of Spartanburg, S.C.; her grandchildren, Jamie, Matthew, Andrew, Katie, Dylan, MacKenzie, Jesse, Stephanie and great grandchildren, Sean, Arlen, Caroline, Hemi, Theo, Mason and Madelyn.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Bridgewater and Waterman Village in Mount Dora, Fl. and Hospice for their care and support in her final years and days.

A memorial service and internment will be at a later date in Spartanburg, SC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Tavares, FL 352-508-9501





