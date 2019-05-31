|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Margaret Triplett Sill, 88, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at NHC-Mauldin. Born September 21, 1930, in Arcadia, SC, she was the only child of the late Thomas Edward "Jake" Triplett and Florence Pasco Triplett and widow of Mac Duffy Sill.
Margaret was a graduate of Fairforest High School and Cecil's Business College and retired from Milliken & Company after 31 years as Senior Administrative Assistant in the Engineering Department. She was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and the Women's Bible Class.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Caldwell Coggins (Donnie) of Simpsonville, Kathy Caldwell Melton (Jimmy) of Moore, and a son, Greg Sill (Julie) of Roebuck; four stepsons, Robert Sill of Moore, Terry Sill of Clarksville, GA, Eric Sill of Lexington, NC, and Russ Sill of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Angela Harrington of Greer, Susan Cravens (Jeff) of Greenville, Lauren Blum (Michael) of Greenville, Kerry Hill (Jon) of Duncan, Jason Melton (Laura) of Duncan, and Florian Sill of Roebuck; she was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services and committal following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Wade Leonard and The Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019