ROEBUCK, SC- Margaret Bruce Tapp, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born in Reevesville, SC to the late TJ and Caroline Bruce and the wife of the late James Tapp. She was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church and was retired from Smith Wholesale Drug Company after forty years.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Oliver (Greg) of Seneca and Laura Padgett (Glenn) of Pauline; a son Gerald Tapp of Inman; four grandchildren, Deanne Currin (Trevor), Gavin Oliver, Daniel Padgett, Ryan Padgett; two great grandchildren, Levi and Kennedy Currin; two sisters, Floride Sudduth and Blondell Mease; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Ambrose, Herbert and Robert Bruce; two sisters, Merle White and Elaine Wood; a granddaughter, Dawn Oliver.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Roebuck Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30PM until 2:30PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church Young at Heart, PO Box 490, Roebuck SC 29376.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019