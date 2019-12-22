Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Margaret (Dean) Williams Obituary
CHESNEE- Margaret Dean Williams, 81, of Chesnee went home to be with Jesus on Saturday December 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Furman Dale Williams and daughter of the late Bonnie Bryant and Cleo Alexander Dean. She was a native of Cleveland County NC, and a member of Providence Baptist Church in Gaffney.
She is survived by one daughter Cathy Collins and three grandchildren, Dalton Collins, Carsen Collins and Buck Collins and a special niece Teresa Loving.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019. From 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee with a celebration of life service to follow in the Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee at 7:00pm with Dr. Scott Peterson and Dr. Ronnie Cox officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Providence Baptist Church, 822 Providence Road, Gaffney , SC 29341.
Family will be at there respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
