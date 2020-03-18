|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Margarita Abuin Delatorre, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove. Born August 21, 1934, in Havana, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Severino Abuin and Generosa Varela de Abuin and widow of Carlos Manuel Delatorre.
Mrs. Delatorre loved her Lord and family. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was very active in church activities.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, by The Rev. David R. Whitman. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
