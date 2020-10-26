SPARTANBURG, SC-On October 24, 2020, Margery Cross Turner passed from this life, in the loving presence of her children. Margery was born on June 18, 1934 in the small town of Bruin, Pennsylvania, population 500, in the shadow of the Allegheny mountains. She was the middle child of Lois Woodburn Cross and Carroll Emerson Cross. Her mother served as a Presbyterian missionary in Egypt and her father was a foreman in an oil refinery in nearby Oil City; her ancestors included a Presbyterian minister (Woodburn) and a stonecutter (MacDonald). Margery graduated from Clarion College and earned her Masters degree from Penn State University. After graduation, she taught school in Pennsylvania and New York, and later on a U.S. military base in England. She returned to America, and moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she continued public service by working for the Welfare Department. There, she met attorney Murray Noel Turner, Jr. Margery and Noel married on December 20, 1966, and remained wed for forty-five years until Noel's passing on March 24, 2011. Together, they raised three children: April Lee Turner, Murray Noel Turner III, and Daniel Cross Turner. Margery was a loving, supportive wife and homemaker who, once she successfully nudged the children out of the nest, enjoyed traveling the world with Noel. She was a caring, attentive mother who made sure her children had all they needed. She possessed a dynamic intellect, and true to her Scots roots, a feisty streak when right needed to be done. She invented games and stories to keep her equally feisty children occupied during long summer days. She loved the mountains, especially in the fall. She doted wholeheartedly on her grandchildren, and on her grandanimals. For more than forty years, she was a devoted member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg. Margery is survived by those loving children April, Noel, Dan, and daughter-in-law Keaghan Kane Turner; her beloved grandchildren Padraic Rangeley Turner, McDaniel Kane Turner, Eadie Noel Turner, and Lucy Katherine Turner; her sisters Virginia Noel and Carolyn Marsico; and her brother-in-law Richard Noel as well as several nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. The family is thankful for the kind and loving care given to Margery by staff members at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg and to Interim Healthcare Hospice of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302 or online at www.alz.org.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel