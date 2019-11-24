|
88 of 3538 Hwy. 101, Woodruff
Margie Hudson Cudd was taken home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Cashville community, she was the daughter of the late Reid and Kathryn Johnson Hudson, and was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Hudson Greene. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jennings Cudd; two daughters, Kathy Malphrus (Phillip) and Reida Pearson (Gary); a son, Jimmy Cudd (Pamela); five grandchildren, Phillip Malphrus, Jr. (Katie), Amanda Moore (Stuart), Patrick Malphrus (Amanda), Kate Pearson, and Victoria Cudd; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Malphrus and Anna Kathryn Moore.
Along with her husband, she was co-owner and operator of Hudson's Grocery in Cashville and was an integral part of the community. In addition, she was a member of Devenger Road Presbyterian Church. By His grace, God used her to encourage and support so many others throughout her lifetime. With unwavering faith and a commitment to prayer, she blessed all who knew her. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love and kindness, rooted by faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2PM at Devenger Road Presbyterian in Greer and will be conducted by her grandson, the Rev. Patrick Malphrus. A graveside service will follow at Antioch Presbyterian in Woodruff. Visitation is Monday from 6-8PM at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Woodruff and 45 minutes prior to the service on Tuesday at Devenger Road. Family will be gathered at the home of Kathy and Phillip Malphrus, 3612 Hwy. 101, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019