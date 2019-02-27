|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Margie Dean Moore, 67, of Cliffdale Road died Sunday February 26, 2019.
Born July 8, 1951 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Johnson and Gladys Ethel Cash Johnson. She was a retired Postmaster after 25 years of service and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Surviving is her daughter, Sharon Massey (Pete) of Spartanburg; son, Scott Moore (Hope) of Spartanburg; sisters, Brenda Watkins of Cowpens, Emmie Hawkins (Jerry) of Woodruff; brothers, Jerry Johnson (Joanne) of Spartanburg, Clyde Johnson (Linda) of Spartanburg and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Henry Coley officiating.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019