INMAN, SC- Margie Edenfield Wadleigh, 75, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Mrs. Wadleigh was born October 8, 1943 in Polk County Fl. and was a retired Registered Nurse.
Surviving are her daughters, Michelle Lindsey and husband Gerald of Inman, Jeri Lynn Bush and husband Dan of Fl., Jessica Metcalf; son, Alfred E. Edenfield of Spartanburg; brother, Otis Edenfield of Fl.; grandchildren, Chris, Eddie, Allen, Renee, Mia, J.W. and great-grandchildren, Gracie, Harmony, Bella, Leah, Zane, Snow, Chase, Antoin and Kyle.
She was predeceased by a son Edward Leon Cravey.
Friends and Family may visit the home at 151 Kimbrell Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
