DUNCAN, SC- Margie Charlene Davis Luck, 65, of Duncan, SC, was called home Friday, August 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born May 27, 1954 in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of Margie Lillian Holley Davis and the late Charles Frazier Davis Sr.
Charlene worked for Pilot Travel Center. She loved her family. Charlene loved angels and roosters and had an amazing collection of them.
Survivors include her children, Melissa Davis (Jason DiLorenzo) of Lincolnton, GA, Michael Peck (Cindy) of Moore, SC, David Luck of Duncan, SC, Charles Luck of Duncan, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Terwilliger (Danny), Christian, Jason, C.J., Julian, Emma, Chloe, and Neveah; great grandchildren, Hailey, Natalie and Hudson; siblings, Patricia Hockman (Bobby), Vickie Wilkerson (Houston), Melinda Davis, Charles Davis Jr. (Corry), Kirk Davis (Irene), Michelle Sisk (Bruce), and Gary Davis. Along with her father, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Angel Luck.
A visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Larry Padgett. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will be at the home of Michael and Cindy Peck.
