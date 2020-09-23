1/1
Margie M. Clary
1927 - 2020
COWPENS, SC- Margie Morris Clary, 92, of Cowpens, SC, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at White Oak Estates. Born December 12, 1927 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late, Dallie Elmore and Lizzie Ruth Williams Morris and wife of the late G. Damon Clary.
A 1947 graduate of Spartanburg Junior College, Mrs. Clary was retired from Milliken and Company. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cowpens and the Joyful Servants Sunday School Class. Mrs. Clary volunteered at Mobile Meals Services, was a member of the Swim Center and former member of the See Saw Squares.
Survivors include her son, Homer E. "Eddie" McAbee Jr. (Mary) of Spartanburg, SC; daughter, Kathy McAbee Ridings of Lyman, SC; four grandchildren, Brande McAbee Fox (Korey), Ange Ridings Bolds (Heath), Trae McAbee and Mary-Edens McAbee and five great-grandchildren, Sam Bolds, Eli Fox, Max Bolds, Taylor Fox, and Madison McAbee. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brother, William Morris and sisters, Elva Huggins and Frances Morris.
Cryptside services will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 175 Cemetery St., Cowpens, SC 29330, conducted by The Rev. Steve Wise.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or First Baptist Church of Cowpens, 108 Church St., Cowpens, SC 29330.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

