LYMAN- Margie Masters Walker, 80, widow of Paul Norman Walker, passed
away February 21, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Coleman Livingston
Masters, Sr. and Edna Brumley Masters, she was a retired employee of
Jack Heckman Tube Company and a member of Lyman First Baptist
Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Carmen Smith of Gatlinburg, Tennessee
and Camilla Burnett of Lyman; a brother, Coleman "Coley" Livingston
Masters, Jr. (Ila) of Greer; three grandchildren, Shaina Smith, Matt
Smith and Clint Smith; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Walker was predeceased by a brother, Joe Masters.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at
Lyman First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bill Morris and Rev.
Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
Honorary escort will be the Bethany Sunday School Class of Lyman
First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 12:00-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyman First Baptist
Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Connie Maxwell
Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019