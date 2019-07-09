|
SPARTANBURG, SC - Margie Green Rogers, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Alvin Green and Nellie Mae Moss Green.
Surviving is a daughter, Amanda Kimbrell (Craig) of Boiling Springs, SC; two grandchildren, Makayla Kimbrell and Corey Kimbrell.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Lancaster officiating. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family in care of Amanda Kimbrell, 188 Castleton Circle, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 9, 2019