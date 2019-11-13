|
CHESNEE, SC- Marguerite Thompson, 87, widow of Charles L. Thompson went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home.
Born January 6, 1932 in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Bishop and Addie Margaret Axson Bishop. Marguerite was a 1950 graduate of Brevard High School and was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church. She loved singing, family and friends. She loved singing from a young age with her seven brothers and later as a soloist. She was a wonderful homemaker and assisted Charles with his peach farm.
She loved her grandchildren who were so special to her. She collected angels who she thought
God had sent to watch over her. Her tremendous faith and love for the Lord brought her through much sickness through the years.
She is survived by her son, David C. Thompson of Candler, NC., daughter, Lynn Thompson King of Chesnee; grandchildren, Stephanie King – Witz (Sean) of Merrill, WI., Savannah King Junkin (Eric) of Tomahawk, WI., Jason King (Casey) of Lyman; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Payton and Savannah Junkin of Tomahawk, WI., Amber, Preston and Lillianna King of Lyman; brothers, Charles Bishop of TX., William Bishop of NC., Harry Bishop of NC., Arthur Bishop of FL., Stanley Bishop of FL., Dennis Bishop of NC., and she loved all of her grand fur babies.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Dr. Coy Eaton, Dr. James Dunn and Dr. Albert Mossburg for their care over the years. Also, to David and Becky Scruggs of Chesnee for their loving care for the past few years. To Mrs. Lynda Green for her assistance and care over the past few months and to Agape Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the church with Dr. Chris Gray and Rev. Daniel Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Floral expressions will be accepted or donations may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461 Spartanburg, SC 29306
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019