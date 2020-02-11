Home

Marian (Land) Cromer

Marian (Land) Cromer Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Marian Idell Land Cromer, 78, wife of Bertram Orr Cromer Jr., of Boiling Springs, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by family. Marian was born July 27, 1941, to the late Robert Furman Land and Pauline Crocker Land of Anderson, SC.
A wonderful wife, mother, Nana, and friend, Marian was an active member of Cherokee Springs United Methodist Church. She earned an Associate Degree at Anderson Business College and was employed at Carolina OB/GYN until her retirement in 2016.
In addition to her husband, Orr Cromer, she is survived by her children, Lamar Cromer, Sharon Jackson, and Gary Cromer; four grandchildren, Ashley Powell, Brittany Smith, Gary Scott Cromer (Tori) and Hannah Cabiness; eight great-grandchildren, Caroline, Lilah, Zayden, Zaylee, Paisley, Garrison, Harper, and Brantley. She was predeceased by her grandson, David Austin Cromer.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Andrew Wolfe and The Rev. Ed Stallworth. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Health System Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
