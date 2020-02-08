|
|
Marian Moultrie Gilree, 72, of 212 Dallas Place, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Artie Lee and Mary Lee Peake Moultrie. Mrs. Gilree was a retired educator with Spartanburg School District Seven with over 40 years of service and was a substitute teacher for several years after retirement.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are one son, Calvin Bernard Gilree of Spartanburg, S.C.; one daughter, Fonda Gilree of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Juila Peak of Spartanburg, S.C.; and one brother, Charles Moultrie of Spartanburg, S.C.; and a host of relatives and loved ones.
The family will be at the home.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2020