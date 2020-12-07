1/
Marianna Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marianna Miller, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Blue Ridge Health and Rehab.
Marianna was a 1948 graduate of Spartanburg High School, attended Cecil's Business College. She was the owner operator of Marianna's Dance Studio, a life member of Dance Masters of America; a member of Carolina Dance Masters, a choreographer for Spartanburg Little Theatre for fifteen musicals. She was a member of Bethel Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Harold Miller of Winchester, VA. She is preceded in death by her brothers, James Miller and Thomas Pinckney Miller.
Funeral service will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved