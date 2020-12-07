SPARTANBURG, SC- Marianna Miller, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Blue Ridge Health and Rehab.
Marianna was a 1948 graduate of Spartanburg High School, attended Cecil's Business College. She was the owner operator of Marianna's Dance Studio, a life member of Dance Masters of America; a member of Carolina Dance Masters, a choreographer for Spartanburg Little Theatre for fifteen musicals. She was a member of Bethel Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Harold Miller of Winchester, VA. She is preceded in death by her brothers, James Miller and Thomas Pinckney Miller.
Funeral service will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
